Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter make a dashing entry while jamming to ‘Vibe Hai’

Koffee With Karan season 7 has seen some interesting Bollywood celebs so far right from Sara Ali Khan- Janhvi Kapoor to Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan. The next episode is one of the most highly anticipated ones, and features Phone Booth stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Needless to say, fans can’t wait for the episode to premiere on Thursday! But before that, the Bollywood stars have been sharing promos and glimpses from their shoot, leaving fans even more excited to watch this episode.

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to their Instagram account to share yet another reel that shows the BTS footage from the episode. The video shows Ishaan and Siddhant making a smashing entry together while jamming to the rap song ‘Vibe Hai’. The two can also be seen causally grooving on the set, and having a great time shooting for this episode. Sharing the reel, Ishaan wrote, “chhokre sab harrrddd.” Fans were quick to drop some lovely comments, hyping up the duo. While one wrote, “So looking forward to this episode,” another fan commented, “You guys look like Brothers.”