Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter make a dashing entry while jamming to ‘Vibe Hai’
The new promo of Koffee With Karan shows BTS footage of the episode featuring Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif
Koffee With Karan season 7 has seen some interesting Bollywood celebs so far right from Sara Ali Khan- Janhvi Kapoor to Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan. The next episode is one of the most highly anticipated ones, and features Phone Booth stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Needless to say, fans can’t wait for the episode to premiere on Thursday! But before that, the Bollywood stars have been sharing promos and glimpses from their shoot, leaving fans even more excited to watch this episode.
Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to their Instagram account to share yet another reel that shows the BTS footage from the episode. The video shows Ishaan and Siddhant making a smashing entry together while jamming to the rap song ‘Vibe Hai’. The two can also be seen causally grooving on the set, and having a great time shooting for this episode. Sharing the reel, Ishaan wrote, “chhokre sab harrrddd.” Fans were quick to drop some lovely comments, hyping up the duo. While one wrote, “So looking forward to this episode,” another fan commented, “You guys look like Brothers.”
Check out the post shared by Ishaan below.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared a promo of the Koffee With Karan 7 episode with Ishaan, Siddhant and Katrina, and looks like it’s gonna be a great one! He wrote, “The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!” The trio turns up the heat on the KWK couch as they discuss everything right from love interests, relationships, and the concept of suhaag raat!
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar will be seen together in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, and is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.
