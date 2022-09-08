Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: It was just my truth

Dousing the desperation of the viewers, the tenth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is finally out and the next guests, who graced the Koffee couch are Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi . The appearance of the trio reminded us of what Koffee With Karan used to be like back in the 2010s. Amidst fear of being trolled on social media and speaking diplomatically to avoid controversies, the unusual trio came as a breath of fresh air on the show and turned the entire episode into a laughter riot. During the show, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache. Meanwhile, during the episode, Siddhant opened up about his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday at ‘Newcomers Roundtable 2019.’

Talking about his statement, Karan said, “Sid, you know your statement on that round table about nepotism with Ananya. Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was very appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”



Siddhant replied saying, “I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it.”



Siddhant’s statement



Back in 2020, Siddhant’s reply to Ananya on nepotism in former journalist Rajeev Masand's newcomer’s roundtable interview became a viral sensation, making way for many memes and short clips in the virtual world. During the panel, Ananya shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism, saying: “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said.

At that moment, Siddhant gave a reply which went viral on social media. He said: “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.”



Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar will be seen together in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, and is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter make a dashing entry while jamming to ‘Vibe Hai’