Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a dig at 'nepo actors' on talk show; Deets Inside

The seventh season of Karan Johar's very successful controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan has been buzzing for almost 10 weeks now and has had many performers of the Indian Film Industry grace it in the course of its successful digital run. The dynamic trio of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the newest guests on the show and the three of them together were able to add a lot of freshness and new energy to the tenth episode of this season. They spilled details on their personal and professional life and also engaged in fun games involving all of them.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was very candid about his movie journey and the many times he struggled, to reach where he is, on Karan's talk show. The actor mentioned that he respected his journey to get into the commercial movie space. He has now worked in prominent movies like Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, and Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be releasing soon. The actors were at their goofiest best and made the episode an enjoyable one. Ishaan Khatter felt ousted sitting on a seperate couch and expressed his desire to sit on the couch Katrina Kaif was sitting on. He said he felt like an outsider and to that, Karan said Siddhant was the one who was an outsider. He then said that the couch on which Ishaan was sitting, is a 'nepo couch'. Siddhant wished to feel that couch and immediately sat on that couch. On being asked how he felt, Siddhant cheekily replied, 'very easy', taking a dig at actors with privilege, who made their way into movies in a relatively easier way.