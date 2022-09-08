Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a dig at 'nepo actors' on talk show; Deets Inside
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Excel Entertainment's Phone Bhoot.
The seventh season of Karan Johar's very successful controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan has been buzzing for almost 10 weeks now and has had many performers of the Indian Film Industry grace it in the course of its successful digital run. The dynamic trio of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the newest guests on the show and the three of them together were able to add a lot of freshness and new energy to the tenth episode of this season. They spilled details on their personal and professional life and also engaged in fun games involving all of them.
Siddhant Chaturvedi was very candid about his movie journey and the many times he struggled, to reach where he is, on Karan's talk show. The actor mentioned that he respected his journey to get into the commercial movie space. He has now worked in prominent movies like Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, and Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be releasing soon. The actors were at their goofiest best and made the episode an enjoyable one. Ishaan Khatter felt ousted sitting on a seperate couch and expressed his desire to sit on the couch Katrina Kaif was sitting on. He said he felt like an outsider and to that, Karan said Siddhant was the one who was an outsider. He then said that the couch on which Ishaan was sitting, is a 'nepo couch'. Siddhant wished to feel that couch and immediately sat on that couch. On being asked how he felt, Siddhant cheekily replied, 'very easy', taking a dig at actors with privilege, who made their way into movies in a relatively easier way.
The tenth episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan can be watched digitally. Phone Bhoot marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first movie collaboration. The film is produced by Excel Movies and will release later this year. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Pipa with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, apart from Bhoot. Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and the film will release in 2023. He begins working on his action film soon after, while his ambitious project Takht stands postponed.
