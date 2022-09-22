Koffee With Karan 7: Suhana Khan reveals mother Gauri wears pajamas given in airlines at HOME

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, featured Gauri Khan after 17 years, with her BFFs and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey who marked their debut on the show. The star wives shared steamy secrets about their husbands, lives in the inner circle of Bollywood and more. From talking about her work to discussing her bond with her children, Gauri revealed interesting things about her life while conversing with the show's host and filmmaker Karan Johar. Meanwhile, during the show, Karan also played Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya’s audio and video clips for their moms.



During the show, referring to Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Karan said, “I have something to share with you, all three of your daughters have something to say and I am glad they do. Two of them have something to say visually and one of them is Suhana Khan, who is under contract, so she has to say something only audio wise.” Karan then played Suhana’s audio in which she revealed that her mother Gauri loves to wear comfortable clothes and disclosed a vital piece of information that her mother takes the pajamas that she is given at British Airways and Jet Airways and wears them at home, and every night to bed. Spilling more details, she said how it wasn't just Gauri but Maheep and Bhavana do the very same and till date.



Bhavana went on to reveal that recently, she was travelling somewhere with Gauri Khan and complimented her airport look. To her surprise, Gauri took off what she wore and what was in was a nightie. Karan revealed how Gauri wore a nightie inside her jacket and belted it. Gauri said she liked comfort, unlike Karan, who is more inclined towards fashion.



Suhana is Gauri and actor Shah Rukh Khan's middle child and only daughter. She has officially started working on her first Bollywood film. Roped in for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix project The Archies, she will be seen debuting alongside late Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

