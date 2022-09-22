Koffee With Karan 7: Suhana Khan REVEALS she shows her pics to mom Gauri Khan before posting them

During the show, referring to Suhana Khan , Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Karan said, “I have something to share with you, all three of your daughters have something to say and I am glad they do. Two of them have something to say visually and one of them is Suhana Khan, who is under contract, so she has to say something only audio wise.” Karan then played Suhana’s audio in which she can be heard as saying, “I feel like there isn’t one word I could use to describe my mum. But I feel like every time I think of her, I just think of her being the most confident person I know. And she just doesn’t do it, she doesn’t want to. And she is not rude about it or anything. But she’s just so comfortable with herself. And I think I just look up to that most.

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, is all things interesting and fun as Gauri Khan is in the house with her BFFs and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars - Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The star wives shared steamy secrets about their husbands, lives in the inner circle of Bollywood and more. Meanwhile, during the show, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan bursts out laughing. Karan also played Suhana’s audio clip for her mum Gauri and it’s too cute.

She added, “She’s also kind of a ‘momager.’ Like not kind of, she will, she wants to see everything before everybody else can see it. So sometimes I am like, “let me just post one picture, without showing you first. But then I always send it to her. Because I am okay, I don’t want it…Because I know she is always right. She just doesn’t care about who’s around, and you know what she has to do to fit in. She just doesn’t do any of that. We’ll be like walking on the streets of London or New York and, someone will ask about directions and she will pretend like she can’t speak English because she doesn’t want to talk to people. My mum is the least strict, she is lazy to be strict firstly, so she doesn’t even have it in her to be strict.”

She further said, “my mum has this really bad habit of revealing secrets by accident. So, unless you tell her 500 times, that it is the most confidential piece of information, she will accidently spill it. This one time I was on the phone with her, And I was telling her that Ma, you can’t tell anybody, like promise me, and then Abram was at the back and he was just like, no she is going to tell, she tells all my secrets to all her friends. So yeah, that’s a really annoying thing that she does.”

Suhana is Gauri and actor Shah Rukh Khan's midde child and only daughter. She has officially started working on her first Bollywood film. Roped in for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix project The Archies, she will be seen debuting alongside late Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

