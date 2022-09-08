Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Fans call Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter 'best trio'

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's latest episode of Koffee With Karan S7 is here and has taken over the internet. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the trio recently shot for their episode and had crazy fun. The trio is all set to star together in Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. It is slated to release on November 4 this year.

Soon after the show went live, this got the netizens hooked and booked immediately and reactions started to pour and articles headlining Koffee With Karan 7. The trio definitely guaranteed a fun and entertaining episode and as the episode wrapped up, fans took to social media to give their verdict. They also called them Bollywood's 'most entertaining' trio. has been trending on social media since last night and needless to say, netizens gave a huge thumbs up to Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's latest episode on Koffee With Karan 7 and loved everything about it.