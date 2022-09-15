Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor’s segment revolves around marriage, relationships and more

Every week, fans eagerly wait to watch the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. This time, the eleventh episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 was graced by none other than popular actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor . Looking confident and comfortable in each other’s company, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star cast left no moment spared to sprinkle the environment with their fun-filled banter and interesting insights.

1. Varun Dhawan on being protective about filmmaker Karan Johar

During the chat show, Karan highlighted about Varun’s protective nature towards his loved ones. Karan said, “I know this personally, you do get worried about what people have to say. I know you’re protective about me many times. You’ve called me and said, Karan, don’t do this, don’t do that, you will get trolled. You do get very very hyper.”

Varun immediately responded by saying, “There is, because I feel there is a misinterpretation, of how people actually are. Like the way I know you, I just feel you’re very misinterpreted. Like people just look at you and think something else, than what you actually are. They just see Karan Johar as an exterior. Like they will see these diamonds you’re wearing, they will see this snazzy suit you’re wearing, and they will believe that this is what Karan Johar is. They don’t want to believe that he’s a father, he’s a loving son. He runs an office, how well he takes care of his entire staff.”

2. Anil Kapoor stalks Shah Rukh Khan on social media

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Anil about which celebrity's profile he stalks on social media. He responded by saying, “A celebrity whose social media you really enjoy. Celebrity in social media I really…”. Varun interrupted saying, “Disha Patani.” Anil immediately replied saying, “No, no I like her. But it’s all.” He then asked Karan, “You are talking about a combination or visual?

In a move to fuel the environment with fun and excitement, Varun again interrupted again saying, “Neha Sharma.” Karan then said, “What are these names you are giving him? Has he been checking out Disha and Neha? Visual content whatever it is, a combination.” Anil Kapoor then replied saying, “Shah Rukh Khan. He is less on social media, but less is always more.”

3. Karan Johar on his breakup with....

During his conversation with Varun and Anil Kapoor, Karan brought up the topic of infidelity and how there is a lot of focus on infidelity in marriage nowadays. He mentioned the ‘interactions’ that Varun had with other girls before winning the heart of his lady love Natasha Dalal. That is when Varun asked Karan the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity, to which the latter replied that he is interested in human behaviour in general.

Varun went ahead and asked if the Kal Ho Naa Ho filmmaker has ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship. At first, Karan denied being in one, and Varun challenged his answer and said, “You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now.” Karan then replied with a pause, “You know I am not and you know I broke up.” Listening to this, Varun smiled and said that he just wanted to bring that out in the public sphere. Karan further added, “You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up.”

4. Anil Kapoor on Nepotism

During the show, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism, given that he has been in the mix of it. He said, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt).."

5. Varun Dhawan’s opinion about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

During the rapid fire round, KJo asked Varun Dhawan: "Katrina Kaif or Deepika, an actress he wants to work with?" To this, Varun immediately replied by saying:" I always get told that I look like a kid so maybe..." To this Karan Johar quickly responded, "You think they look older than you." Varun Dhawan, without a pause in the conversation, clarified: "No, I look younger..."

Karan Johar, stressed again over the comment made by Varun by saying: "That means they look older than you". Varun replied: "You are saying this." Then, all of them started laughing at this banter.

6. Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor spill beans about Arjun Kapoor’s life

During the rapid-fire round with Anil, Karan asked him who in the industry brags the most. Varun within a fraction of a second interrupted by saying, "Arjun Kapoor." In response, Anil, in a move to defend his nephew, said, "he doesn't brag.". Replying to this, Varun said, "Shaukeen Aadmi Hain." Anil then emphasized that Arjun is his nephew, and hence, he can't take his name.

Eventually, Varun ended up winning the rapid-fire round by a significant margin. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, won the coffee quiz for showing his amazing moves in a dance performance.

