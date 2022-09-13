Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan considers Alia Bhatt his competitor, seeks inspiration from her big openings
In the latest Koffee With Karan 7 episode, we will see Varun Dhawan spilling the beans about his professional life.
Koffee With Karan Season 7 is candidly taking viewers a step closer to the secrets of celebrities week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as the superstar and versatile actor, Anil Kapoor and box-office heartthrob Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo prove how being ‘filmi’ is what defines them best.
Varun Dhawan, a poster boy of Bollywood’s new generation and among the youngest entrants of the coveted Rs 100 Cr club, revealed why his competition is not restricted to actors alone. “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt,” said the actor. “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt’s smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer,” said Varun Dhawan. In this episode of fun, laughter and entertainment, Varun Dhawan broached where other industry A-listers have never dared, proving why he is the new face of Bollywood.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. He has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty like Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon.
Talking about Alia Bhatt, she is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Brahmastra alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She also gave a fabulous performance in her last OTT release Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.
ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: When Varun Dhawan revealed the colour of Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenga