Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan feels Karan Johar is 'misinterpreted' and gets judged for his 'exterior'

Every week, fans eagerly wait to watch Koffee With Karan Season 7 . It takes them a step closer to the secrets of their favourite celebrities week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as the superstar and versatile actor, Anil Kapoor and Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. It also featured some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, revealing to his admirers the source of his youth and boundless vitality. Meanwhile, Varun, meanwhile, seemed obsessed with Anil’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor, as he picked his name as his answers to almost every other question he was asked in the ‘rapid fire’ round on the show. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor also revealed how he was protective of Karan Johar and it's just adorable.

During the show, talking about Varun’s protective nature towards his loved ones, Karan said, “I know this personally, you do get worried about what people have to say. I know you’re protective about me many times. You’ve called me and said, Karan, don’t do this, don’t do that, you will get trolled. You do get very very hyper.” Varun then replied saying, “There is, because I feel there is a misinterpretation, of how people actually are. Like the way I know you, I just feel you’re very misinterpreted. Like people just look at you and think something else, than what you actually are. They just see Karan Johar as an exterior. Like they will see these diamonds you’re wearing, they will see this snazzy suit you’re wearing, and they will believe that this is what Karan Johar is. They don’t want to believe that he’s a father, he’s a loving son. He runs an office, how well he takes care of his entire staff.”



This year, the guests on Koffee With Karan so far have been Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

