Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals not being cast in Karan Johar’s films made him doubt his abilities
Koffee With Karan season 7 has been interesting so far, and is all set to get even better as the eleventh episode featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will drop on September 15. Brace yourself for a fun and entertaining episode as Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships, and competition in the industry. Apart from all the laughs and jokes, Varun Dhawan will also be seen getting honest about his acting journey on the show.
Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra ten years ago in the film Student Of The Year. He has also been with them every step of their career as a mentor and friend. However, in the recent episode, Karan Johar candidly asked Varun Dhawan about not being cast in his recent films. In response, Varun replied that it definitely got him thinking and questioning his abilities as an actor.
“It definitely made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that right body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films? Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can’t do these roles. For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyze where I can possibly improve,” said Varun Dhawan.
Meanwhile, the promo of the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 shows Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at their hilarious best. While Anil Kapoor reveals that sex makes him feel younger, Varun roasts his close friend Arjun Kapoor. The episode will premiere on September 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.
