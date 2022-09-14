Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals not being cast in Karan Johar’s films made him doubt his abilities

Koffee With Karan season 7 has been interesting so far, and is all set to get even better as the eleventh episode featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will drop on September 15. Brace yourself for a fun and entertaining episode as Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships, and competition in the industry. Apart from all the laughs and jokes, Varun Dhawan will also be seen getting honest about his acting journey on the show.

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra ten years ago in the film Student Of The Year. He has also been with them every step of their career as a mentor and friend. However, in the recent episode, Karan Johar candidly asked Varun Dhawan about not being cast in his recent films. In response, Varun replied that it definitely got him thinking and questioning his abilities as an actor.