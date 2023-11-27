Koffee with Karan 8: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to appear on Karan Johar’s show together?

The latest season of the beloved show Koffee with Karan continues to offer audiences an intimate look into the lives of their favorite celebrities. From the first episode onwards, Karan Johar has hosted interesting star pairs, delving into discussions about their careers and personal lives. In an exciting development, it has been revealed that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are set to make a joint appearance on the show, promising another engaging and insightful episode for fans.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to reportedly reunite for Koffee with Karan 8

India Today reports that Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, are scheduled to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8. According to the source, the duo already filmed the episode last week at the YRF Studios in Mumbai, and they thoroughly enjoyed their time on the set.

For the unversed, this marks not the first occasion that Aamir and Kiran will be featured on Karan Johar's talk show. They had previously appeared together on an episode during Season 4. Aamir has also shared the stage with his Dangal co-stars, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, and with Kareena Kapoor Khan in earlier seasons.

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

The show's previous episodes showcased the dynamic duos of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, in chronological order. The latest installment featured the delightful banter between Student of the Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, reminiscing about their shared memories on the iconic couch.

The upcoming guests, set to grace the show together, are none other than Karan Johar's first leading ladies, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. A recently released promo hints at a lively episode, with Rani plotting to expose the host while Kajol theatrically stages a walkout. The duo promises a blast as they engage in a playful quiz. Future lineup also includes Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

For those eager to catch the excitement, new episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drop every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

