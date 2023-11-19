Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor to grace Karan Johar’s show together?

Karan Johar's much-discussed talk show, Koffee With Karan, made its return with Season 8, quickly becoming the town's hot topic, as is the norm with every season. The premiere episode showcased the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sharing the coveted couch.

Subsequent episodes featured pairs such as Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, and in the latest installment, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan delved into discussions about their personal and professional lives, revealing intriguing details about their relationships. As per a recent report, a celebrity duo set to grace Karan Johar's show soon is Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor all set to spice up Karan Johar's show

As per insights from News18 Showsha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are preparing to take the spotlight on the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan 8. According to their reliable sources, Karan Johar is optimistic that the duo of Aditya and Arjun will inject an intriguing dynamic into the show. Renowned for their impeccable and witty sense of humor, both actors enjoy widespread admiration within their circles, paving the way for what promises to be an exceptionally entertaining and hilarious episode.

The insider also reveals that the episode's filming is slated for November 20, Monday, making it the subsequent episode after the recent shoot featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. They also mentioned that in this season, Ananya Panday officially acknowledged her relationship with Aditya on the Koffee couch, causing a buzz on social media. With this in mind, it adds an extra layer of interest to see how Aditya addresses his relationship and perhaps sheds light on their secretive vacations.

About the appearances of Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

This upcoming appearance will mark Aditya Roy Kapur's fourth time gracing the Koffee With Karan stage. In previous seasons, he has shared the entertaining Kouch moments with Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has become a familiar face on the show, making regular appearances over the years.

