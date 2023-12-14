Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor's episode is must-watch for THESE reasons

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor injected a lively vibe into Koffee with Karan Season 8, bringing back the much-needed fun factor. Those recent episodes were a bit dull on the entertainment front, but these two pals totally changed the game. It felt like a breath of fresh air, no kidding. They opened up about their dating escapades, swapped stories about the highs and lows of their careers, and their camaraderie was spot-on.

Okay, maybe there wasn't the usual dose of drama and gossip we secretly love, but who cares when you're having such a good time? The episode was all about positive vibes and banter that felt like catching up with your hilarious buddies. No scandals, but honestly, we didn't miss them much. Instead, we got some genuinely hilarious moments that had us rolling.

Fans are going crazy over this episode, and let me tell you, it's a total must-watch. I mean, I've got the top six moments that will have you laughing your socks off. Seriously, keep reading, you don't want to miss this!

1. Aditya Roy Kapur sees Ananya Panday as pure bliss

Alright, let's talk about Aditya Roy Kapur's subtle but not-so-subtle admission about Ananya Panday on the show. When asked about Ananya, he doesn't spill all the beans, but he drops enough to keep us hooked. The first thing that pops into his mind when someone mentions Ananya? Joy and bliss. How sweet is that? And let's not forget, he's all praises for her sense of humor. Adorable, right?

What we absolutely loved was Aditya throwing in that he doesn't discuss his relationships with his besties Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Now, that's some serious respect for privacy! Props to him for keeping things low-key. Sure, we'd love to know more about his lady love, but hey, we'll let it slide. It seems to be his style, you know? Look back at his alleged relationship with Shraddha Kapoor – back in 2014 on the same show, there were hardly any confessions. The man loves his mysterious charm!

2. Arjun Kapoor plans to continue doing films for as long as he lives

We genuinely see this as a standout moment because, you know, it's not uncommon for actors to switch professions or consider other paths when their films don't hit the mark. We've seen it happen quite a bit in the industry. But Arjun Kapoor, man, despite facing some box office setbacks for a while now, he's not throwing in the towel. He's got this unwavering optimism that as long as he keeps delivering good movies, the audience will take notice. Now, that's the spirit!

What we absolutely appreciate is how Arjun reflects on the positives in his career journey. Remember the start? Ishaqzaade and 2 States – two of the biggest hits of their time. And let's not forget his unconventional role in Ki & Ka, which earned him widespread appreciation. Sure, he's going through a bit of a rough patch, but he's keeping the faith. We're with you on this, Arjun. The industry can be brutal, but hey, a Friday can change everything. Just look at the badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, or the Deols – they've all made comebacks.

3. Karan Johar reacts to the response to the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone episode

Karan Johar has finally shared his thoughts on the response to the first episode of this season featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and it's long overdue. According to him, it was one of the most candid episodes where the couple opened up, yet faced criticism from various quarters.

Karan, props to you for bringing mental health into the limelight on a show usually all about entertainment and gossip. But, some folks just didn't get it, you know? The couple spilled about their early days when they weren't officially committed and were exploring other connections. But trolls missed the memo about them always finding themselves drawn back to each other. And, come on, why hate on Deepika for a natural part of dating – exploring options, especially after a series of failed relationships. It's not a crime, especially when both are on the same page. They weren't exclusive back then, duh.

Big cheers to Karan for finally speaking up about it. Somebody had to drop some truth bombs!

4. We found it amusing how disconnected Aditya Roy Kapur is from certain things

Man, there's something oddly satisfying about being out of the loop, especially in this age of non-stop social media drama and relentless trolls. Aditya, our chill dude, isn't exactly the most active on the scene, and he genuinely couldn't care less about the naysayers. Now, here's the funny part – it took him an eternity to spill out the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's characters in that classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Seriously, even little kids have that down, but Aditya was struggling.

Props to him, though, for at least knowing Rahul and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The dude is a pop culture trivia master, acing every question like a pro. Yet, Adi, our man, you might wanna brush up on some things. You didn't know your alleged girlfriend's dog's name, and you totally blanked on Chunky Pandey's iconic dialogue from the "Housefull" series. Dude, you're in your own world, and we're onto you now!