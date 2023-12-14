Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur fails to recognise Chunky Panday’s work; Karan Johar teases him

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, and they both made some interesting revelations. Aditya called his rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday ‘pure joy and bliss’. During the episode, Aditya struggled with Bollywood-related questions, and Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor were seen mocking him for his lack of knowledge. Aditya also seemed clueless about Ananya’s dad Chunky Panday’s Housefull character Aakhri Pasta, which led to KJo and Arjun teasing the Night Manager star.

Arjun Kapoor makes Aakhri Pasta reference as Aditya Roy Kapur wins Koffee hamper

Towards the end of the episode, after Aditya Roy Kapur won the Koffee hamper, Karan Johar asked him, "Are you going to share this with Ananya?" to which Aditya replied," It depends. Let's see." Arjun Kapoor joked, “There could be some Aakhri Pasta inside,” making a reference to Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky Panday’s iconic character from the film Housefull. Unaware of Chunky’s character, Aditya said, “Maybe, let’s see.”

Arjun looked at Karan and said that Aditya doesn’t even know about Aakhri Pasta. KJo was then seen teasing Aditya, and he said, “You will have Aakhri pasta with Ananya after she sees this episode because you have not done adequate research on her daddy dearest.”

Aditya said, "Listen, I didn't know these main character names. I didn't know Tuffy!" Arjun laughed and replied, "That's true. If you didn't know Tuffy, then you are excused for not knowing Aakhri Pasta." KJo said, "He should know Aakhri Pasta and 'just joking'." He then asked Aditya if he has watched Chunky's film Aag Hi Aag. Aditya replied with, "Sorry,” leaving both Karan and Arjun in splits. He was also clueless when asked about Tezaab and Vishwatma. "I've watched a lot. It's just that I don’t remember character names and lines,” said the Night Manager actor.

Aditya Kapoor’s response when quizzed about Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ characters

Earlier in the Koffee With Karan season 8 episode, Aditya was quizzed by Arjun Kapoor and was asked to name Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. "I don't know," he said, further adding, "Why is this so funny? You all are like in some cult or something." When Arjun reminded him their character names were Raj and Simran, Aditya said, "I knew that in my subconscious." He also had no clue about the dog Tuffy in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

