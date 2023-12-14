Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur roots for Kartik Aaryan; calls him ‘perfect person’ for Aashiqui 3
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Aditya Roy Kapur reacted to Kartik Aaryan starring in Aashiqui 3, and taking the franchise forward. Here’s what he said!
Last year, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan is all set to headline Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. Aashiqui 2 starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and was a commercial success at the box office. Now, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Aditya Roy Kapur has reacted to Kartik Aaryan taking the much-loved Aashiqui franchise forward.
Aditya Roy Kapur feels Kartik Aaryan is the ‘perfect person’ to star in Aashiqui 3
On Koffee With Karan season 8, Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur about Kartik Aaryan taking the franchise forward with Aashiqui 3. “I wanted to ask what it feels like when somebody else takes your franchise forward,” said KJo. In response, Aditya Roy Kapur said that he feels Kartik is the perfect person to star in Aashiqui 3.
Aditya promptly replied, “There was no chance I could be in this, because in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning.” Arjun Kapoor, who graced the Koffee couch with Aditya, added, “Then he became the night manager after that,” referring to Aditya’s hit series The Night Manager.
Adding to this conversation, Aditya further said, “So I feel like it's great. I died ya. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back.” Karan Johar joked, "He'll haunt Kartik Aaryan," to which Aditya replied, "Yeah, he's hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He's the villain." KJo added to the banter and said that he feels ‘it’s a good story’.
About Aashiqui 3
It was in September 2022 that the makers of Aashiqui 3 announced that Kartik Aaryan had been roped in to play the lead role. Kartik also shared the announcement video on Twitter, and wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.”
While there were several rumors about the female lead casting in the film, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla in September, that the rumours are untrue. “The actress is yet to be finalized. Once that is done, director Anurag Basu will officially announce the name, which they have cast opposite Kartik Aaryan,” said the source.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: No recreations for Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3, Mukesh Bhatt to spend a year creating original music
