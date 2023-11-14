Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘amazing energy to work with’; salutes her humility

Every Thursday, the couch of Koffee With Karan 8 is revealing exciting details about celebrities' personal and professional lives as they spill a lot of coffee. The fourth episode of Karan Johar's chat show will be graced by Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. As the episode is about to premiere, a new shade of conversation has been revealed where Alia praises Bebo for her hard work.

Alia Bhatt praises Kareena Kapoor Khan's humility on Koffee With Karan 8

A new piece of conversation from the upcoming fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan was shared by IANS.

Alia is a big fan of Bebo. Heaping praise on the actress, the National Award-winning actress said that Bebo would rather take her work seriously but not herself.

She told the show host, "I think she wears her work really light, I don't mean that she takes it lightly, she is very serious. But one of the things that even our teams, the people we work with everybody agrees on is that she is just a very amazing energy to work with because she doesn't take herself so seriously". She further mentioned that Kareena is continuously working on "this film, that film."

On the other hand, Pinkvilla also received an exclusive scoop from the upcoming episode. It is revealed that during their chat, Kareena advised Alia to have another child after her daughter Raha with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has spilled the beans on her family dynamic with husband Ranbir Kapoor. In the reveal, Alia shared that she cherishes the moments she spends with her daughter whenever they take some time off.

She humorously disclosed, “Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me.” Offering a playful solution to their friendly tussle, Kareena Kapoor Khan chimed in, saying, “That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.”

More about Koffee with Karan 8

The eighth season of the popular talk show started with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The second episode was graced by Bollywood's dynamic sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday spilled a lot of coffee in the third episode. The upcoming episodes also feature the pairs of Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

The much-anticipated Koffee with Karan 8's fourth episode with Alia and Kareena will premiere on November 16 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

