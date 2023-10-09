Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh; probable guestlist deets OUT

Karan Johar is a Bollywood figure who excels as a director, writer, and producer. He's also renowned for drawing out the best from his guests during his famous talk show, Koffee with Karan. Koffee with Karan is back again as Karan Johar has officially announced that Season 8 of the show will premiere on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. Since this news, fans have been anxiously anticipating the list of celebrities Karan will host this season. Although the host hasn't confirmed the guest lineup yet, it's reported that several superstar pairs have already shot episodes for the show.

Celebrities who have shot for Koffee With Karan season 8

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty had shot for an episode for the brand new season 8 of Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee With Karan before leaving for Singham Again shoot. Recently, as per India Today, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have shot for Koffee With Karan. The source informed the portal, “Sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor-director duo Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, along with Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have already filmed episodes for Koffee with Karan Season 8 at YRF studio in Mumbai. Notably, this marks the first time that all three pairs are appearing together on Koffee with Karan.”

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan's potential appearance on the show, the source further informed the portal, “There was a plan to get SRK for one episode, however nothing is confirmed yet. SRK is currently busy with other commitments. But you never know, SRK and Karan share a great bond, he might decide to come at the last minute.”

A source revealed to us and said, “Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty wrapped up the first schedule of their highly anticipated film Singham Again and shot for Karan Johar’s talk show. The duo, who shares a close bond, shot the episode today at YRF studios in Mumbai. Both of them enjoyed a lot and had a fun time while shooting. They even spoke about their priceless friendship on the show. Speaking about the rapid fire, the audience should expect the unexpected from their episode.”

