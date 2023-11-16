Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt loves Priyanka Chopra’s voice; says THIS about Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan set the screen ablaze in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8. The dynamic duo made intriguing revelations, delving into their bond, discussing their husbands and kids, and much more. In the iconic rapid-fire segment, Alia showered praise on her fellow actresses Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif. Read on to know what she said about the divas.

Alia Bhatt about Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone on Koffee with Karan 8

In the fourth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt, when asked about one thing she would like to take away from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif’s careers, shared her admiration for each.

Regarding Priyanka, Alia expressed, “Her voice is very sexy. I love her voice.” When it came to Deepika, she remarked, “Her presence. When she comes on screen, you can’t help but look at her.” Alia expressed her desire to possess such a presence.

Praising Katrina, Alia conveyed that she has mentioned this multiple times before and genuinely believes that Kat is the hardest working person she knows. Alia added, “And the way she’s worked on every song is what dreams are made of for me.”

Alia Bhatt on being the best actress in the country

During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar posed a question to Alia, asking, “Are you the most talented Bhatt?” In response, Alia denied the title and named her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, stating that her emotional quotient is the highest, making her the most talented.

When questioned about whether she believes she is the best actress in the country right now, Alia, showcasing her humility, expressed that if she is not the most talented in her family, how could she be the most talented in the country.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, however, hailed Alia as the best actress. In response, Alia conveyed her gratitude for the compliment but candidly stated that she didn’t believe it, emphasizing, “I genuinely strive to be the best, and if I was the best, then what the hell am I striving for? So, I am not the best yet.”

All episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt says THIS on Karan Johar casting Kareena Kapoor Khan and her together; Watch