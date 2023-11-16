Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to Shamshera failure; calls him 'straightforward'

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8 brought the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan to the iconic couch, where they opened up candidly on a range of topics. The conversation delved into the realm of their personal lives, including discussions about their husbands. Alia, in particular, shared insights into how Ranbir Kapoor handles both box office triumphs and setbacks, recounting his response to the less-than-stellar performance of his film Shamshera.

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor dealing with Shamshera’s box office failure

In her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt faced a question from host Karan Johar regarding dealing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's career challenges. Karan remarked, "Ranbir is super chilled out." Alia shared, "Men have a way of dealing with it within themselves first and then speaking about it." She mentioned that Ranbir, however, often seeks her advice when something is bothering him.

Karan further inquired, "How do you behave when a film of his doesn’t perform as per expectation?" Alia responded, "He is great with failure and success that way. He deals with it in the same way and he is very straightforward with it."

Using the recent example of Ranbir's film Shamshera, which didn't do well, Alia recalled asking him if he was okay. Ranbir assured her that he was fine and spent the entire day reading, understanding, conversing with people. When Alia returned home, they discussed the film briefly, with Ranbir expressing, ‘I spent the whole day, I have lived with it. The film has not worked. I will try harder next time.’ Alia mentioned that afterward, they shifted the conversation to something completely different.

Karan humorously remarked, "Unlike what you are before a release." Alia added, "No, before a release, everybody is nervous. On the day, everybody just lets it be."

