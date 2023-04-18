Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to grace the first episode of the new season?

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows, wherein the host Karan Johar invites popular Bollywood celebrities and has interesting conversations around love, family, marriage, work, and more! During the season finale of an interesting season 7, Karan Johar announced that the show has been renewed for another season. Since then, fans had been eagerly waiting to find out about the celebrities who will grace Koffee With Karan 8. Now, if reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is keen to bring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch for the first episode of the 8th season!

Karan Johar keen to bring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan season 8?

As per a report in Mid Day, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan is likely to begin streaming from June end. Sources informed the tabloid about the celebrity guests who will grace the couch in the upcoming season, and looks like the chat show regulars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra will be on the list. Furthermore, the report stated that Karan Johar is keen to open the new season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

A source informed Mid Day that Karan Johar wants to feature new combinations in Koffee With Karan season 8, and that Ranbir and Alia are on top of his list. KJo is hoping to bring them for the opening episode as he knows the audience wants to know more about the couple’s married life, and parenthood. “He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale,” stated the report.

Alia Bhatt has opened the last three seasons of Koffee With Karan. In the first episode of season 5, she graced the KWK couch with Shah Rukh Khan. For the opening episode of season 6, Alia appeared with Deepika Padukone. For Koffee With Karan season 7, Alia Bhatt graced the premiere episode with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh.

