Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt reacts to rumors about marriage issues with Ranbir Kapoor; says THIS

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 on November 16. During the episode, the actresses spoke about a lot of things including their personal lives, professional lives, husbands, and children, and addressed the rumors as well. On the chat show, Alia Bhatt spoke about the misconceptions about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt addresses rumors about marriage problems with Ranbir Kapoor

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Alia Bhatt reacted to the rumors about her personal and professional life. She addressed the rumors about her 'marriage issues' with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She said, "It’s the age of the internet, there’s a misconception a week. Someday I’ve got buccal fat surgery, some day I’m whitening my skin, some day I’m having marriage issues. Misconceptions are misconceptions so they don’t bother me. You do you, I do me.”

When Karan asked her what she would say if she had to make an automated message for trolls, Alia said, “Hi, this is Alia Bhatt. If what you are going to say is going to make you feel better then please go ahead and leave a message after the beep.”

Alia Bhatt shares cutest bond between Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

One of the cutest things Alia revealed on the couch was the bond between Ranbir and Raha. The National-Award-winning actress said, "He's like deeply, madly truly in love right now with her. Sometimes he's staring at her, he's troubling her, playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. He wants to be involved in every single thing."

When Alia said she and Ranbir fought at home for who would hold Raha, Kareena chimed in saying, "That's the cue to have another baby."

Speaking about her favorite thing to do with Raha, the actress said, "My favorite thing to do with her is make her point to 'Where's Raha': Then she points to her. 'Where's mamma'? Then she points at me. 'Where's papa'? Then she points at her papa. It feels so nice to just engage, interact and see how is she responding and learning."

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 4: Alia Bhatt spills interesting details about Raha and Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan on tiff with Ameesha Patel; top 5 moments