Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt recalls Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to trolling; says 'the audience owns you'

The beloved couch is back with its fourth episode, featuring the much-loved and versatile host Karan Johar in Koffee with Karan Season 8. To add excitement to your life and get you closer to your favorite stars, this season promises more candid conversations with no way for the stars to dodge tricky questions. In the recent episode graced by Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor believes that the “audience owns you.”

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s thoughts on trolls

Celebrities, being public figures, attract public discussions, whether it's about their work or other aspects. Alia Bhatt echoes Ranbir Kapoor's perspective on this matter. During the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt mentioned that according to Ranbir, the audience has a say, and they can express whatever they want, as long as their movies are successful.

She said, “Ranbir also says that the audience owns you, they can say whatever the hell they want to, as long as your movies are doing well. Please do not complain, just sit in your apartment in Bandra.”

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor being labeled as ‘toxic’

In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Alia Bhatt opened up about her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, being called toxic. Previously, Alia had mentioned that Ranbir liked her natural lip color and suggested she remove lipstick when they went out. This statement led netizens to criticize Ranbir.

When Karan Johar asked why Alia's remarks about Ranbir caused a significant reaction online, she acknowledged that since Ranbir is not on social media, any comments she makes about him tend to grab more attention. She added, “I have a very candid way of speaking, so even when I am talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I am talking about. I like to give anecdotes. I like to make it personal.”

Alia stood up for Ranbir, stating that he was the exact opposite of toxic. She expressed worry about the controversy, stating that things were misunderstood and emphasized that there are more important issues in the world to pay attention to.

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

