Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt reveals why she almost broke down when someone nearly saw pic of Raha

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about their personal and professional lives. They also discussed their kids and their respective actor husbands. During the chat, Alia opened up about the time when she broke down when someone almost saw a picture of her daughter Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt reveals the reason why she broke down when someone almost saw a photo of Raha

In the show, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about their kids and having legacy friendships. He shared how his kids play with Kareena’s elder son Taimur. They also highlighted about the mom’s WhatsApp group where Kareena is very active. This is when the filmmaker recalled the time when he saw Alia get really upset when someone nearly saw Raha’s photo in public. Karan asked Alia why is she immensely protective of Raha.

Responding to his question, Alia recalled that at that time she was shooting in Kashmir and it was a very difficult schedule for her because it was her first time shooting after giving birth. She said, “It takes really long for your body to bounce back. I was not sleeping at night, I was feeding, and rushing in between shoots. So, I remember calling Ranbir and saying ‘Listen, I’m finding it very difficult’. So, he pushed his work and said, ‘Do not worry. I’m going to come pick her up. I’m going to take her. I’ve pushed my work. She’ll be with me’.”

When Ranbir Kapoor took charge of Raha, Alia felt relaxed. However, since it was her first time separating from her baby, the guilt and anxiety kicked in. “So, that guilt carried on and one and a half days later when I traveled back, I saw a photo where the side of her face was visible and I just broke down.”

Further on, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress reasoned that she wasn’t breaking down because she didn’t want people to see her face. “Honestly, we’re proud of our baby. But it’s just like there were too many emotions put together and I’m so protective of my loved ones that I felt like, ‘Oh God! I don’t want that conversation'. But I realized that I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that time,” she concluded.

