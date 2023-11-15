Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt says THIS on Karan Johar casting Kareena Kapoor Khan and her together; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently sent the internet into a frenzy with their pictures together, hinting at a collaboration, which later turned out to be for an advertisement. The burning question of when they would share the screen in a movie has been on everyone's minds. Karan Johar is bringing these divas together on his show, Koffee with Karan 8, and in a new promo ahead of the episode, Alia finally addresses the much-asked question, with Kareena joining in for a game to determine who knows Karan best.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan answer questions about Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan 8

The much-anticipated episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 featuring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan teased fans with a game titled "Who's got the right roast?" In this entertaining segment, the actresses answered questions about the show's host, Karan Johar.

On being asked, "When is Karan casting Kareena and Alia together?" Alia shared, "One has discussed this." Karan then chimed in, adding, "One is going into a regroup right after this and planning a movie."

Kareena added her witty touch to the game by responding to the question, "How does Karan like his coffee?" with, "He must be that oat milk almond milk types." When asked about Karan's preferred selfie side, Alia initially suggested the right but swiftly corrected it to the left. The duo also showcased Karan's signature dance step.

In a fun moment, Alia mentioned Kareena's iconic introduction track for Poo, "It's Raining Men," as the song that best describes Karan. As for the recipe for a blockbuster Karan Johar movie, Alia playfully suggested "Bebo plus Karan," while Kareena went for "Alia." Karan humorously asked them to stop fighting over him, prompting Alia to conclude with, "Everybody wants Karan."

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt unveils daughter Raha's world; spills favorite pastime-morning routine