Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt unveils daughter Raha's world; spills favorite pastime-morning routine

Alia Bhatt embraced the journey of motherhood last year, joyfully welcoming her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The doting mother has openly expressed her affection for her daughter, Raha, in public discussions. In the upcoming episode of the talk show Koffee with Karan 8, Alia is slated to share the stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the candid conversation, she offers insights into her little one's world, unveiling favorite pastimes and morning routines shared with her beloved daughter.

Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha Kapoor on Koffee with Karan 8

According to IANS, Alia Bhatt revealed about her obsession with daughter Raha whe loves to show off to people. Alia disclosed that when people ask her how Raha is, she whips out her phone and shows pictures and videos of Raha to them. Alia stated, “She is great, healthy, happy, sunshine, and the light of our lives.”

Alia revealed her favorite thing to do with her daughter: “My favorite thing to do with her is to make her point, where’s Raha?, then she points to herself. Where’s mamma? then she points at me. Where’s papa, then she points at papa.” Alia admitted to making her constantly do this.

Alia expressed that it feels nice to engage, interact and see her responding and learning. She added, “Very often, I just sit with her in the morning when there is nobody there and I just talk to her about how I feel, what I wish for her.”

Koffee with Karan 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after Raha; here’s why