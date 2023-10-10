Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan to grace Karan Johar’s talk show? Here’s what we know

Karan Johar is a well-known personality in Bollywood, known for his talents as a director, writer, and producer. He's also famous for his talk show, Koffee with Karan, where he gets the best out of his celebrity guests. Now, Koffee with Karan is making a return, with Season 8 set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26. While the anticipation for the guest list of the season grows with each new update on the show, recently, it has been reported that Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are set to grace the show together this season.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to appear in Koffee With Karan Season 8

Recently, as per News18, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be appearing together on Season 8 of Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan. They will be seen together on the show's couch for the first time. The source informed the portal, “Sara and Ananya have recently shot for the episode at YRF studio, in Mumbai. Interestingly, this is the first time the two came together for any event and they had fun shooting for their episode. There was discussion about their careers, the experience of being born in families with a film lineage, and also their love life even dropping a few truth bombs.”

Celebrities who have shot for Koffee With Karan season 8

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty had shot for an episode for Koffee With Karan season 8. Apart from them, as per a report from India Today, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have also shot for Koffee With Karan. “Sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor-director duo Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, along with Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have already filmed episodes for Koffee with Karan Season 8 at YRF studio in Mumbai. Notably, this marks the first time that all three pairs are appearing together on Koffee with Karan,” the source informed the portal.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan’s presence, the source further added, “There was a plan to get SRK for one episode, however, nothing is confirmed yet. SRK is currently busy with other commitments. But you never know, SRK and Karan share a great bond, he might decide to come at the last minute.”

