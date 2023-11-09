Koffee with Karan 8: Ananya Panday on what kind of girlfriend she is to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday has been making headlines for quite some time due to persistent rumors surrounding her alleged relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. While the duo has maintained a tight-lipped stance on their romance, their public outings and frequent vacations have fueled speculation among fans. Ananya, who recently appeared on the third episode of Koffee with Karan 8, found herself blushing when questioned about her relationship with Aditya. In the rapid-fire segment, she divulged insights into the kind of girlfriend she is, offering a glimpse into her personal life and making several other intriguing revelations.

Ananya Panday recently graced the couch in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, joining her BFF Sara Ali Khan. During the show, host Karan Johar posed a playful question, asking Ananya to describe herself as a girlfriend using a movie title. Without missing a beat, she responded, "I think it depends on the day. Some days it’s Ek Thi Daayan, and some days it’s Dream Girl. It’s mostly Ek Thi Daayan."

Karan, known for his direct approach, inquired about Ananya's relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress cheekily replied, "I’m feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question."

When prompted about her ideal dating app bio, Ananya shared, "Pretending to be casual but will want a serious relationship in three to five business days."

In the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar also asked Ananya Panday about the most challenging aspect of being in a relationship with another actor. Ananya mentioned that privacy becomes a significant challenge in such relationships. She expressed the difficulty of figuring out a relationship with someone while having to contend with constant conjecture and numerous conversations that often "come in the way."

In another fun game on the show, Ananya disclosed that she should be rated 100% on being a possessive partner, emphasizing her strong inclination towards possessiveness in relationships.

