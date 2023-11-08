Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday reveals being ‘scared’ and ‘excited’ for her episode with Sara Ali Khan

Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan 8 has been generating a lot of buzz on social media ever since its first episode was aired. The first show featured Bollywood’s IT couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, followed by the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Now, in a few hours, the third episode is all set to go on air which will star Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. While the promo had already got fans excited, on the other hand, the latter revealed being scared and excited about the episode.

Karan Johar teases fans about the upcoming episode in his latest post

Just a few minutes back, Karan Johar yet again teased fans with his latest post. In a recent post, he can be striking pose with his next diva guests, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. For the episode which will be dropped in sometime at 12:00 a.m. midnight, he added the caption, “Midnight drop ! With the crazy girls who I adore so much! @saraalikhan95 and @ananyapanday on the couch at midnight on #koffewithkaran only on @disneyplushotstar”

Take a look:

Ananya Panday's reaction

In response to the post shared by KJo, Ananya expressed her nervousness and excitement for the episode as she wrote, “Scared & excited (accompanied by a funny face and heart emoji)

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday hope they 'haven’t caused a scene'

Notably, a few hours back, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday had also shared a collaborative post sharing a series of photographs from the Koffee With Karan 8 episode as they’ll be gracing the show. For the episode, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress looked stunning in a red short dress and the Dream Girl 2 actress turned heads in a thigh-high slit black dress.

Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, "We spilt many a coffee bean Watch us at midnight- we’re really so keen Hopefully we haven’t caused a scene But we spoke from our hearts- karlo yakeen."

The highly anticipated third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will be premiering midnight at 12:00 a.m. only on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday poses with icons Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto