Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan 'threatened' her not to pursue someone she liked

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan recently made it to the iconic coffee couch of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. In the third episode of the eighth season, the two actors responded to some of the controversial questions of the filmmaker. They also touched upon some interesting topics of their personal life and played some fun games too. During the chat, Ananya candidly revealed that at some point in time, Sara had warned her from getting close to a person she allegedly has an interest in.

During the show, Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan spoke about not having unrealistic expectations from anybody in the industry. She said that there isn’t an expectation of ‘I won’t look at a boy that you like or I won’t do a film that you’re interested in’.

However, the moment she made this statement, Ananya Panday interrupted her with a wicked smile and revealed to Karan Johar that unlike what she just stated, the Gaslight actress had asked her not to eye a guy she was interested in. The Dream Girl 2 actress said, “Sara has threatened me saying I’ll beat you up if you look at this person, on various occasions.”

To which Sara responds with a shocking ‘who’ and asks if that has worked. Ananya continued to stand by her statement and said, “It has worked. I listened to this threat” and eventually the Kedarnath actress remembers the time when she actually said the same to Ananya and casually laughed about it. “I had zero interest but she threatened me,” the Gehraiyaan actress added.

In the past, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been spotted together on various occasions, fanning their dating rumors. In the episode, the actress was seen blushing at the mention of Aditya. She also said that they are really good friends making fans speculate that there can be some truth to all the rumors floating around.

