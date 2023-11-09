Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan’s 6 ‘sugar and spice, and everything nice’ revelations

Koffee With Karan, has made a dazzling return in its eighth season, offering viewers a fresh dose of candid chats, startling revelations, and unvarnished celebrity disclosures. The most recent episode showcased the dynamic duo of Bollywood's young and talented actresses, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. This episode provided an entertaining and occasionally eyebrow-raising conversation as the two actresses dished out juicy tidbits from their personal and professional lives. Here are six revelations that were both sweet and spicy.

Check out the 6 revelations from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on KWK8

1. Both Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have dated Kartik Aaryan

The discussion got interesting when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director broached the subject of their past involvements with Kartik Aaryan. They openly shared how they manage to maintain comfortable relationships with someone they both had relationships with. Sara Ali Khan candidly revealed that it's not a walk in the park, but she's realized that in the industry, there are no everlasting friendships or rivalries. This tantalizingly hints at their past entanglements with Kartik Aaryan.

2. Ananya Panday reveals her mother Bhavana Panday and Karan Johar advised her to sign Liger

Ananya Panday spills the beans that it was none other than Karan Johar and her mom, Bhavana Pandey, who persuaded her to take on the 2022 released film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. For those not in the know, the movie turned out to be a colossal failure at the box office, and Ananya's performance went largely unnoticed.

3. Sara Ali Khan clears rumors of dating cricketer Shubman Gill

In the media lately, there have been all sorts of rumors swirling about Sara's supposed relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill. But when she made an appearance on the talk show, she decided to set the record straight. According to the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress, it's all been a mix-up. She wants everyone to know that there's been no romantic involvement with Shubman. Their interactions have been limited to running into each other at a few social gatherings – nothing more.

4. Sara Ali Khan shared her thoughts on whether she portrays herself as relatable

In their chat, host KJo brought up Sara's unique fashion choices and asked if her preference for simplicity, even at the airport, was a conscious effort to keep it real or just her being herself. The Kedarnath actress confessed to owning designer bags and shoes but found the idea of wearing designer clothes a bit ridiculous. She clarified that her choices weren't about coming off as relatable but acknowledged that perception mattered, given her social media following. Sara stressed the need to strike a balance, not wanting to seem lazy but also staying true to herself.

5. Sara Ali Khan ‘threatened’ Ananya Panday not to pursue someone she liked

Ananya recounted a humorous incident during the show, shedding light on her friendship with Sara. She shared that the Simmba actress had once threatened her, telling her not to pursue someone she liked. Ananya clarified that, in reality, she wasn't even interested in that person. The Dream Girl 2 actress also mentioned that Sara's threat indeed had an impact, and she refrained from showing any interest in the mentioned person.

6. Sara Ali Khan seeks advice from Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan often turns to her friend Ananya Panday for advice, especially when it comes to knowing what to say and what to avoid. Their chats are candid and unfiltered, and sometimes they evolve into informal family discussions, with Sara's mom, Amrita Singh, and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, joining in.

