Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday says she worked for validation; ‘I haven’t gotten yet is respect’

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are BFFs who work out together. In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the two actors shared the couch and spilled tea about their lives. During the candid and honest chat, Ananya Panday revealed that she has been working in the industry for validation. However, now she seeks respect.

During the show, Karan Johar referred to the talk show where actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a witty response to Ananya Panday’s comment about nepotism. The filmmaker further added that after the round-table debate, she hasn’t got the validation, love, and respect that she deserved. KJo asked Ananya how she dealt with that.

The Dream Girl 2 actress responded by clarifying that she doesn’t want to sound like she’s victimizing herself or saying it’s tough for her. “But it does get tough because I think all I ever worked for is validation. I am my father’s daughter and he’s a huge people pleaser and in every aspect of my life, I’ve just wanted love from people and that’s something I’ve worked towards all the time,” the actress said adding that she has been lucky that with her first film she received the love.

The Gehraiyaan actress shared that she still yearns for the respect of a talented artist. "I felt that love but sometimes I feel like I haven’t gotten yet is respect from people and that’s something I am working towards and hoping for eventually because I do want to feel validated as a good actor and I want people to think that I am worthy of the opportunities that I have gotten."

However, she does acknowledge the fact that it’s a work in progress. “I can’t just sit here and expect everything to come to me because I think I’m good enough other people also need to feel.”

Ananya Panday on dealing with negativity

Ananya Panday has been on the receiving end of hate and criticism on multiple occasions. Sharing how she deals with them the actress said that initially, she used to be very troubled by it. But now she is at peace with it. “But I do feel that just because we have grown up in the industry, it’s weird because there are moments of our lives that are just permanently present for people to watch and judge even though we have changed so much from them. I have changed and I’m hoping people see that and grow with me and see that change,” she added.

