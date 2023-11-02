Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol CONFIRMS he is part of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

The dynamic Deol brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol graced the second episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Their honest, candid conversation with host Karan Johar left everyone impressed. It was during the episode that Bobbby Deol also confirmed that he is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom.

Bobby Deol on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Productions

On Koffee With Karan, Bobby Deol reveald that he shares a close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies. As he listed his collaborations with the production house, he also confirmed that he is a part of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series Stardom.

“I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff,” said Bobby.

In Netflix’s crime thriller film Class of ’83, Bobby Deol played the role of Additional Director General of Police Officer Vijay Singh. It was released in August of 2020. Meanwhile, Love Hostel is a romantic thriller film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Bobby played a ruthless ex-convict mercenary in the film. It premiered on Zee5 last year.

About Aryan Khan’s show Stardom

Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Aryan Khan’s directorial debut project is titled Stardom, and that it is a show with six episodes. The series has been written and directed by Aryan. The show is set against the backdrop of the film industry.

During his appearance on ‘On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan had shared that his son Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, and that he has realized it too. However, he added that Aryan is a good writer.

Bobby Deol’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. The action thriller film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Bobby plays the antagonist in the film.

It is slated to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

