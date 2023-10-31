Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol recalls turning to alcohol during rough patch in career; reveals son said THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.



Actor Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for his next venture Animal, which is slated for its release in December, this year. Recently, he discussed that low phase at length and revealed how he resorted to drinking during that period. He also discussed how he was backed by his family during this tough phase.

Bobby Deol discusses time when he almost 'gave up'

The actor will soon be sharing the coffee couch on Koffee With Karan’s upcoming episode with his brother Sunny Deol. On the show, Bobby will be seen discussing the tussle when he had no work and recalled how he “gave up” and how he turned towards drinking during the period.

“I started self-pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me?” he recalled and also added how he became pessimistic towards everything.

He further mentioned an incident wherein his son told his mother, “Papa sits at home and you go to work every day’” and added how this distressed him and made him restless.

Bobby Deol on getting support from family during challenging career phase

Discussing the same at length, the actor said that it was a “slow process” and he took time to get out of the negative mind frame. However, he noted that he received immense support from his brother, father, mother and his sister and that’s when things began to change.

He said that he became more focused and recalled how he pushed himself to get out of that low phase and began working towards fixing things gradually.

About Bobby Deol’s upcoming project Animal

Animal is Bobby Deol’s upcoming venture and will be released on December 1, 2023. The movie boasts of a stellar star cast and will feature actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Bobby.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

