Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone loves, hates, and tolerates THIS about husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the hottest couples in Bollywood, appeared together for the first time as a couple in the first episode of Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan Season 8. The episode premiered on October 26 at midnight. The episode featured the couple's wedding video. They also opened up about their past relationships, how they fell in love with each other, and much more. During the episode, Deepika also revealed what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband after five years of marriage.

During the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar asked Deepika Padukone what she loves, hates, and tolerates about Ranveer Singh after five years of marriage. Before asking her the question, the filmmaker-host mentioned that the actress earlier in the show revealed that she loved Ranveer's emotional quotient, hated his sleep cycle, and tolerated his fashion sense.

Now, after five years of marriage, revealing what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband, Padukone said, "I love his emotional quotient, I tolerate his sleep cycle because it has gotten better only and I continue to tolerate his fashion sense. The lifestyle has changed, from hate, it moves upward."

The Jawan actress was also asked to choose three vows that she wants to renew on her 10th anniversary. Reacting to it, the actress said, "It wouldn't be three, it would be just one and it would be just keep doing more of what we've been doing."

During the rapid-fire round, the Pathaan actress also revealed Ranveer wakes her up with "lots of love" in the morning. When KJo asked Deepika whether she would love to be Ranveer's leading lady in the films Band Baaja Baaraat, Gully Boy, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani or not, the actress replied, "All three."

On the other hand, the Fighter actress also revealed that to win over a sulking Ranveer, she gives him "pyaari (love)."

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

