Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone on chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan; Ranveer Singh aces imitating Hrithik Roshan

Koffee With Karan season 8 has finally premiered, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first celebrity guests to open the show this season. The couple revealed their wedding video for the first time, leaving Karan Johar visibly emotional. Another highlight of last night’s episode was the fun rapid-fire round, during which Deepika talked about her amazing chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika Padukone on her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan, Hrithik

During the rapid-fire round, Deepika Padukone was asked to name actors who she has the best on-screen chemistry with. In response, she said that she has great on-screen chemistry with many actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

“The truth is I think I have good chemistry with a lot of people. It goes without saying that Ranveer and I have amazing chemistry which is why we are even on this couch. But Shah Rukh, Ranbir. I had amazing chemistry with Irrfan, I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone's going to see in Fighter,” said Deepika.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. The actress was seen with the late Irrfan Khan in Piku, and will share screen space for the first time with Hrithik in Fighter.

Ranveer Singh's Hrithik Roshan imitation takes the cake

Meanwhile, as soon as Deepika named Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh was seen imitating Hrithik Roshan. “Can't wait guys. Can't wait for Fighter. Republic Day 2024,” said Ranveer, while imitating Hrithik. His mimicry left us impressed!

Deepika reacted to Ranveer’s imitation, and said, “Don't make fun of my friend, okay?” to which Ranveer said that Hrithik is his friend too! Ranveer’s Hrithik Roshan imitation left KJo, and Deepika in splits.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe titled Singham Again, while individually, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

