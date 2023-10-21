Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding visuals to be aired for FIRST time ever; Reports

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ‘it’ Bollywood couple who never fail to impress their fans with their PDA on social media. While DP never shies away from speaking highly of her husband, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor uses every opportunity to shower love on his wife be it on her Instagram posts or during any event or public appearance. Well, after their wedding in the year 2018, the star couple will reportedly make their first appearance together in Koffee With Karan season 8. Apparently, their wedding video will also be played on the chat show for the first time.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to air their wedding visuals on Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar will soon be back with the eighth season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. Everyone’s already excited to see who will be making their way to the couch. Amid all the anticipation, news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making their first appearance on the chat show after their marriage made headlines. Now, a report by Hindustan Times suggested that DeepVeer will be playing their wedding visual on the show for the first time ever. Additionally, the couple will also be spilling the secrets of their courtship and revealing how and when they fell for each other. Koffee With Karan 8 will premiere on an OTT platform on October 26.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dreamy wedding

After years, actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reunited in 2013 on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s action-drama movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. While shooting, the actors allegedly fell in love. After dating for a while, they got married in November 2018 in Italy. Their intimate and gorgeous wedding at Lake Como was attended by only their near and dear ones. Despite flying across oceans to get hitched, they got married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies. Now, after nearly five years, the fans of the couple will be able to see unseen visuals from their wedding festivities.

For more such interesting celebrity updates, follow Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone debut together at Karan Johar’s chat show post marriage