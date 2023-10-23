Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has 'amazing chemistry' with Hrithik Roshan; WATCH Ranveer Singh's reaction

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood power couple, are about to make their first-ever joint appearance on the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. The much-anticipated episode is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, October 26. The promo was shared by Karan Johar a while ago and it is all things fun. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spilled some hot tea in the promo, chatting about their dating stories, married life, and how they're totally owning their careers. But the real shocker? Deepika dropped a bombshell by saying she's got the best chemistry with Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika Padukone prefers her on-screen chemistry with Hrithik Roshan

In the promo, we see Karan Johar having a bit of fun with Deepika Padukone. He put her on the spot, asking her to spill the beans on her best on-screen chemistry partner, but there was a catch – she couldn't pick her hubby, Ranveer Singh. Now, you'd naturally think she might go for Shah Rukh Khan, right? They've had some sizzling chemistry, and with their recent hits like Pathaan and Jawan this year, it's hard to ignore.

But no, Deepika went for a plot twist. She boldly said, "I think I have an amazing chemistry with Hrithik Roshan, which everyone's going to see." And leave it to Ranveer to add some drama. He chimed in with, "Ohooo I'm waiting to see it, Lala." Take a look:

For those who might not be in the know, Deepika and Hrithik are all set to share the screen for the very first time in their upcoming movie Fighter. They recently had a rendezvous in Italy, where they filmed two incredibly romantic song sequences for the film.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Deepika's been on fire this year with Pathaan and Jawan. And 2024 looks promising too, with three exciting projects in the pipeline including Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. Her first look from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again was released recently and fans were mighty impressed to see her as Shakti Shetty.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's riding the wave of success with his last flick, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His future lineup includes Don 3 and Singham Again.

