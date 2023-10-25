Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone spent 8-10 months on THIS quest for her and Ranveer Singh's wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. They are also a powerful and famous couple in the industry and they will be appearing for the first time together on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8. Ahead of its premiere, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared some details about his wedding with Deepika.

Ranveer Singh spills on his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be appearing for the first time as a couple on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. Ahead of the episode premiere, the couple gave an interview to The Times of India in which they spoke about their wedding. The Simmba actor revealed that Deepika took around 8-10 months to find their wedding spot.

He said, “Deepika had taken some time out to curate the wedding and planned it in a span of 8-10 months. Deepika stated that ideally, she wanted her wedding to take place in India since they are rooted here. However, she came across Lake Como which was a beautiful location that they finalized.

The Pathaan actress added, "Having an Indian wedding on a beach is not the ideal thing, this worked out well because it had the nature and the water and it could hold just the amount of people we wanted there."

Ranveer Singh shot for Simmba around the clock to make it to his wedding

Ranveer recently revealed that Rohit Shetty completed the shoot of their 2018 action cop film Simmba so that the actor could attend his wedding with Deepika. He said, “I called Rohit bhai and I said that aisa-aisa hai. He was like, thik hai, day night shoot karke khatam karenge tu jaa jee le apni zindagi. (I called Rohit Shetty and explained to him. He said okay, we’ll wrap up the shoot by working round the clock. You go and live your life).

The actor stated that the entire team shot for 24 hours round the clock for day and night so that they could finish on time. Meanwhile, Koffee with Karan Season 8 will premiere on October 26th on Disney plus Hotstar.

