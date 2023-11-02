Koffee With Karan 8: Dharmendra calls Bobby Deol ‘chaalu'; REVEALS why he can’t stop son from drinking

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.



The latest season of Koffee With Karan observed the presence of brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the coffee couch and the duo also spoke about their personal and professional lives in the recently aired episode. Notably, a message by their father Dharmendra was also played. Spilling some secrets, the veteran actor called Bobby Deol ‘clever’ and highlighted the topic of drinking, stating how he can’t tell him not to consume alcohol as he himself did it.

'Bobby kuch baatein chhupa jaata hai': Dharmendra on Koffee With Karan 8

During the recently aired episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the Deol brothers were seen receiving a message from their father and veteran actor Dharmendra wherein he was seen touching on the subject of alcohol consumption of Bobby Deol. He revealed that he cannot stop him as he himself used to drink and smoke.

Dharmendra said in the pre-recorded message, “Bobby kuch baatein chhupa jaata hai, Sunny ka pata chal jaata hai. Bobby thoda sa chalu hai, batata nahi. Main usse kai zyaada karta tha, kabhi sutta, kabhi (drink). I can’t tell him to not drink, because I used to do it myself, but I still say it (Bobby hides things from me, Sunny is easier to read. But Bobby doesn’t know that I was much worse when I was his age, I’d smoke, I’d drink, but he hides it from me).”

Dharmendra delves on love for Deol brothers

During the message, he also expressed his love for both his children and discussed their personality traits at length. Calling the Animal actor the most ‘beloved’, he recalled the fun banter that used to happen between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, about whom Dharmendra loves more - him or Sunny.

The veteran actor further discussed about his elder son Sunny Deol and said how a small kid resides in him but now, that kid has become mature. However, the RRKPK actor added that Sunny needs to become mature even further.

Dharmendra continued to shower both his children with love in the heartfelt message during the Koffee With Karan 8 episode and, discussing about the Gadar 2 actor, he also called him a ‘fighter’.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

