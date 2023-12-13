Koffee With Karan 8: Did Aditya Roy Kapur confirm his relationship with Ananya Panday? All you need to know

Actress Ananya Panday and actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumors have lately been the talk of the town. From flaunting the ‘Kapur’ tag on her outfit earlier to creating a stir with her ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ remark on Koffee With Karan, Ananya has dropped hints in the past about the brewing romance between the duo.

Aditya Roy Kapur has now fuelled the speculations as he is now set to appear on the much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Admitting that he experiences ‘Pure Joy, bliss’ around Panday, he added that he feels like Aditya ‘Joy’ Kapoor now.

Ananya and Aditya’s dating rumors ignited after the duo was spotted together on various occasions. Notably, earlier, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8’s episode, Ananya Panday had dropped a hint on the escalating dating rumors with her ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ statement. Aditya Roy Kapur has now made an intriguing comeback seemingly confirming the speculations.

Kapur is scheduled to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Interestingly, during the show, the actor engaged in a delightful conversation with the host Karan Johar regarding his alleged relationship with the actress from Dream Girl 2. When Johar inquired about the rumors, Aditya responded, "Karan, as you mentioned on your show, 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies'."

Karan responded and said, “But she said that she is very Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapoor.” Aditya had a fun comeback to this as he added, “And I am Aditya ‘Joy’ Kapoor as of now.”

The playful exchange continued as Karan inquired if the actor was "joyously" involved in a "situationship," to which Aditya confessed to being "quite joyful." It appeared that Karan Johar was determined not to let Aditya off the hook and pressed him further to spill the beans by asking, "When I mention Ananya, what is the first word that comes to your mind? Joy." Aditya promptly replied, "Yes, pure joy, bliss."

Work front of Aditya Roy Kapur

Following his breakthrough project Aashiqui 2, Aditya proceeded to flaunt his acting skills by appearing in movies including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, and many more. Earlier, he was also seen in Gumraah. Up next, the actor will feature in Anurag Basu's upcoming project Metro…In Dino.

