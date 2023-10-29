Koffee With Karan 8: Did Karan Johar just confirm Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as his next guests?

Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan returned with its eighth season this year. The first episode, graced by power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. Just a few days ago, Karan Johar had teased fans by announcing he would have a celebrity sibling duo as guests on his show, without revealing who they were. This left people guessing which sibling pair would appear on the show next. However, it seems that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director just confirmed that it is none other than the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Karan Johar, adding to the excitement, conducted a live Instagram session

The much-loved chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan 8 is creating massive noise on the internet. While fans were still intrigued by the next guests on the show, the filmmaker yet again conducted an Instagram live session, adding on to the excitement.

In a nearly 5-minute Instagram session, conducted today on Sunday, October 29, the filmmaker prompted the fans to make guesses about the guests. The director promised that whosoever would make a close guess would be sent a mug signed by him and the guests.

Did Karan Johar just confirm Deol brothers as his guests for the next episode?

While several internet users started to make a guess if it was Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan, KJo denied the claims as he said, “Not at all.” When asked if it was Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the director stated that it's not them, they’ve already been on the show in one of the seasons.

Amidst several guesses, one of the fans asked if it was the Deol brothers. Reacting to his response, the filmmaker stated that he’s just won himself a signed mug. It appears that KJo has just confirmed that the awaited sibling duo is none other than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Karan Johar on calling cricketers to the show

Notably, in a live session conducted on October 27, a fan had also expressed his wish to see cricketers on the show. To which, the director quipped that he was not even sure if they’ll even pick up his call. He had said, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities. But I think with what happened last time I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.”

