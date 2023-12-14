Koffee With Karan 8: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor judges people for 'loving him too much'? Arjun Kapoor REVEALS
The 8th episode of Koffee with Karan 8 was graced by Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on December 14. During the episode, Arjun revealed an interesting fact about Ranbir Kapoor.
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 was graced by Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the episode, both the actors spilled beans about their personal and professional lives. Among the secrets, Arjun revealed an interesting fact about Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor reveals a special fact about Ranbir Kapoor
During the 8th episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar said that he enjoys when he is hanging out with both Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actors and said, “Adi becomes like the glorious, gorgeous punching bag because Ranbir Kapoor believes he knows nothing about anything. I remember that one time when he asked him ‘you b**tard, you have seen Sholay?'”
Interrupting Karan, Aditya said “it’s actually the opposite.” “It might be about a few things, about films and all, you know a lot more but yeah." Ranbir is not exactly… He’s not some pop culture phenomenon as he would like to believe," added KJo.
In this context, Arjun Kapoor added that Ranbir Kapoor judges people who like his films a lot and said, “He doesn’t appreciate anyone appreciating his films too much because then he judges them for loving him too much also which is a bit of a problem.” Karan called Ranbir “weird” and Arjun seemed to agree with that.
Ranbir Kapoor's work front
The actor is currently basking in the box-office success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others.
Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are set to start Ramayana shooting in March 2024. According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to take his epic tale on floors in February/March 2024.
“The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads – Ranbir, Sai, and Yash,” revealed a source close to the development.
