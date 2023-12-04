Koffee With Karan 8: Did you know Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Kiara Advani in Rome? Latter makes REVELATIONS

Koffee With Karan season 8 will be back with another episode this Thursday, and Govinda Naam Mera co-stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will grace the couch in the upcoming episode. Much to fans' delight, the makers have dropped a promo of the episode featuring Kiara and Vicky Kaushal, and it's all things fun! Kiara made some interesting revelations about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Scroll down to find out!

In the latest promo, Karan Johar tells Kiara Advani that the last time he interviewed Vicky, he was on the Koffee With Karan couch with Kiara's husband Sidharth Malhotra. To this, the Kabir Singh actress said, "When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me." Vicky added, "He played it really well!"

Karan Johar then plays a fun game with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, and tells them, "Take a shot if you're messier than your partner,". Both actors take the coffee shots, to which KJo responds with, "Dirty boy, dirty girl." When asked if she snoops into her partner's phone, Kiara said, "Snooping forget, I look like this only. Who is it? Achha Karan."

Further, Kiara Advani also spilled the beans about the nicknames that she and Sidharth have for each other! Check out the fun promo below!