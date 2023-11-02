Koffee With Karan 8: Did you know Sunny Deol has huge collection of of teddy bears? son Karan spills beans

After the immensely popular opening episode, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan featured the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in its second episode. This marked their return to the Koffee couch after an 18-year hiatus. During their conversation with host Karan Johar, they explored various topics related to their films and careers, uncovering intriguing revelations. Among these revelations was Sunny Deol's fondness for collecting teddy bears, a passion his son, Karan Deol, shared with the audience.

Sunny Deol possesses an extensive collection of teddy bears in his residence

There was a segment on the show, where family members from the Deol family shared insights and anecdotes about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Karan Deol, Sunny's elder son, revealed an interesting aspect about his father. He mentioned that the Gadar 2 actor is a passionate shopaholic who has a fondness for teddy bears and keeps a collection of them in his room.

Karan Deol went on to share a humorous story about how someone once asked him about the teddy bear collection. The person first inquired if the collection belonged to him, to which Karan replied in the negative. When they asked if the collection belonged to his mother, he again said no. Puzzled, they pressed further, asking whose collection it was, and Karan simply answered, "It's my dad's." This unexpected response left them momentarily speechless, unable to come up with a reply.

With this newfound knowledge, the Student Of The Year director couldn't help but ask Sunny about his teddy bear craze, deeming it a revelation of national importance. It was quite surprising for the host to picture a man renowned for his action-packed roles, capable of causing havoc with a hand pump, having a soft spot for teddy bears.

In response, Sunny Deol explained that he finds teddy bears incredibly cuddly and cute. He even admitted to having a small one he keeps in his car and occasionally in his pocket. Plus, he let on that he can't resist picking up a teddy bear whenever he spots something he finds cute.