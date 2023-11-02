Koffee With Karan 8: Did you know Sunny Deol once crushed marble piece with his hands in anger?

The most recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featured brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the talk show hosted by Karan Johar, where they discussed about their personal and professional lives. During a segment from the show, Sunny Deol’s sons, Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol who appeared together shared some interesting and unknown anecdotes about their father. Rajveer recalled how Sunny Deol once crushed a marble with his hands in anger.

Rajveer recalls an anecdote about his father Sunny Deol

During a segment on Koffee With Karan Season 8, where the members of the Deol family discussed interesting stories and shared their insights about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer Deol who recently made his debut with the film Dono, shared an anecdote about his father. He shared a childhood memory and mentioned that describing his father as "intimidating" would be an understatement.

He revealed that when he and his brother were about five or six years old, they were playing football in their parents' room. They accidentally broke a marble ornament. Their father entered, noticed the broken item, and nonchalantly crushed it in his hand, which terrified him to the point that he was really scared. He said, “He entered, and he saw that thing broken. He picked it up, and it was marble, and he crushed it in his hand like it was nothing. And I p****d myself. Literally.”

Karan Deol reveals about Sunny Deol’s extensive collection of teddy bears

During the same segment, Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol, who made his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, said that the actor from Gadar 2 enjoys shopping and is a big fan of teddy bears, keeping a collection of them in his room.

Karan Deol further shared a funny incident about his teddy bear collection. Someone once asked him if the collection was his, and he replied, "No." When they inquired if the collection was his mother's, he once again replied negatively. Perplexed, they persisted, asking whose collection it could be, and Karan responded, "It's my dad's." This surprising answer left them without words, not knowing how to respond.

The full episode is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

