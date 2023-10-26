Koffee With Karan 8: Emotional fans gush over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened the first episode of Karan Johar's one of the most popular talk shows Koffee With Karan Season 8. From the couple's wedding video to the way Ranveer and Deepika admired each other throughout the show, every single moment caught the attention of fans. Here's a list of tweets showcasing the emotions of fans seeing their favorite couple gracing the first episode of KWK8.

Fans gush over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding video

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding video was played for the first time. Taking to their social media accounts, emotional fans who trended #KoffeeWithKaran8, #DeepikaPadukone, #RanveerSingh, #DeepVeer, and many hashtags, shared their feeling seeing their favorite couple appearing in the first episode as a couple for the first time. Not only the wedding video but the way Ranveer and Deepika were admiring each other grabbed the attention of everyone.

One of the tweets read, "it’s 12 am and i’m not crying man. ranveer singh literally worships deepika padukone. he has so much love for her it’s actually insane. #KoffeeWithKaran."

Another use wrote, "bhai the way ranveer looks at deepika, the way he was kissing her and the way he was literally showing that he won for life with her. yaaaaaaaaaaaaaar."

A third fan who is impressed with the couple's wedding video, penned, "Oh my God, what I see can't be real?! They are Bajirao - Mastani even in real life."

The fourth fan commented, "This wedding feels like the biggest hug and the most wholesome wedding ever! I'm SOBBING ." Some tweets also read, "#KoffeeWithKaran He just wouldn't stop looking at her," and "Watching #KoffeeWithKaran and this interview with Deepika and Ranveer might be the best episode. From the wedding snippet to Karan getting overwhelmed with emotions. It's just so beautiful." Have a look:

Take a look at some of others' tweets:

Meanwhile, the first episode of KJo's Koffee With Karan 8 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26 at midnight. The episode is now streaming on the platform.

