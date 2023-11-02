Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 2: Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol on Gadar 2 success, Dharmendra’s message to Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 box office clash; top 6 highlights

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are one of the most famous sibling duos in the film industry. The Deol brothers appeared in the second episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. From talking about their friendship with Salman Khan to becoming emotional getting their father Dharmendra's message, clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and many more, quickly read the top 6 highlights from the second episode of KWK8.

Here are top 6 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8 second episode

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on Gadar 2 success and clash with OMG 2

Gadar 2 which was released this year broke the box office as it became one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. There isn't a single soul who didn't watch the sequel to Gadar. We waited years for the second installment and when finally released, it amazed us with the storyline and the characterizations.

Now, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol who graced the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8, reacted to the massive success of Gadar 2.

Sunny said, "Obviously, one wanted the film to be a hit and I had an idea that the film would do well but how well I had no idea. The original Gadar became a massive hit instantly. Everyone that time also there were shows (referring to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 which was released on the same day as Gadar 2) around the clock. I had no idea what the hell was happening but that's what I was hearing because back then, we used to just leave to shoot the next film."

He also added, "There were no promotions for films. But this time, because I started off nearly two months before when we released part one of it I started feeling the buzz from the people, from the audience, the way they were coming and interacting, and how happy they were. I just felt so much love that I remember on the 10th of August when I was coming home, I remember Bobby being there, Papa being there, I was just laughing and crying as if something was happening within me."

Well, on the other hand, Bobby admired his brother as he was smiling while reacting to Sunny narrating how Gadar 2 became massive. Truly, Gadar 2 brought back the essence of the film's aesthetic and we would love to see more.

Bobby Deol blushes hearing how his shirtless glimpse from Animal teaser became famous

When the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was released, Bobby Deol caught our attention just like you with his chiseled physique, showcasing his bare chest in a shirtless look, and in no time, this particular scene made numerous headlines. We all drooled over Bobby's captivating look in the teaser. Now, in the KWK8 episode, the actor reacted to it. He was blushing when Karan Johar mentioned that it became one of the most talked about topics. You need to watch the episode to catch the exact moment when Bobby started blushing. It was lovely!

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol react to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi kiss scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Like Bobby Deol's shirtless glimpse in Animal teaser, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became one of the talked about topics from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer.

The kiss scene also amazed us like you. Well, Bobby said, "I loved the film. Everyone was so good, Ranveer Singh. He did an awesome job. I'm a big fan of Alia Bhatt. She was also amazing. And then you (to KJo) chose dad and I'm not saying because he is my father but he was magical as that character. We joke about it that papa kissed on screen and all that. Everyone said that he was so cute."

Sunny who gave a cute smile reacted to the same. He said, "I said my dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it."

Why only listen to Sunny and Bobby, do you know Karan felt shy and awkward when he pitched the kiss scene idea to Dharmendra Ji? Well, the director mentioned that when he approached the veteran actor with the scene, he was seamless with the idea and said, "Okay, what's the problem? I did it many times."

Let's take a break here and watch the trailer of the episode once again:

Karan Deol, Rajveer Deol, Aaryaman Deol send an emotional message

Who wouldn't get emotional when messages from family members are shown to you? Well, that's exactly what happened to Sunny and Bobby.

KJo gave a surprise to the Deol brothers by offering Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol (Sunny's sons), Dharmendra, and Aaryaman Deol's (Bobby's son) messages. Karan and Rajveer described his dad in three words each and those were, "Emotional, loving, headstrong, extremely caring, tough, never give up kind of attitude."

Bobby's son Aaryaman described his father in three words as well. Those were, "loving, encouraging, and understanding."

The whole message from Karan, Rajveer, and Aaryaman about their fathers filled our hearts with love. You shouldn't miss this iconic episode.

Dharmendra's message makes the Deol brothers emotional

It was that very moment when Dharmendra appeared on the screen, our hearts melted hearing him talking praiseworthy words about his sons.

He said, “Har bacha kaise bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi bann jata hai aur baap se dur hote hi sher ban jata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai aur usse samajhdaar hona chahiye."

"Bobby sabse ladla hai, hamesha chota bachha jo hai usko zyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par Bobby kehte hain ki aap Sunny se zyada pyaar karte hain mujhse nahi. (Children often act bold and brash when their fathers are not around, but become meek and mild in their presence. Though Sunny exhibited such behavior as a child, he has matured into an intelligent young man. Bobby is the younger one and we tend to love the younger one more. But he says that I love Sunny more.)," added the veteran actor.

He further said, "I am proud of you, my sons." This message made both Sunny and Bobby really emotional.

Sunny Deol is a huge teddy bear fan

This is one of the most loveliest things we have heard in the episode. Did you know Sunny Deol has a huge collection of different types of teddy bears? Yes, you heard that right. When KJo mentioned that, the Gadar 2 actor could not stop smiling.

Bonus: The Deol brothers also talked about Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and said that they will be always their sisters and they love each other very much.

To catch the full episode, head to Disney+ Hotstar as the episode is streaming now.

