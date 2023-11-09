Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 3: Ananya Panday talks about Aditya Roy Kapur to Sara Ali Khan on dating rumors with Shubman Gill; top 5 highlights

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are two of the most loved actresses in the film industry. The charismatic duo graced the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 on November 9. From talking about 'night manager' Aditya Roy Kapur to Sara clarifying the dating rumors with cricketer Shubman Gill, the young actresses spilled a lot of coffee on the couch, and many more, quickly read the top 5 highlights from the third episode of KWK8.

The episode started with a lot of excitement as Sara and Ananya appeared in full of energy. Let's dig deep into the highlights from the episode!

Here are top 5 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8 third episode

1. Ananya Panday blushes talking about Aditya Roy Kapur

As we know there are rumors going on about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating, the actress was seen blushing while answering about question related to Aditya. When Karan Johar asked her whether she is in a friendzone with Aditya or not, Ananya dramatically paused for a microsecond and said, "We're not friends (making doubt face). we are friends." Then KJo said that love is friendship to which Panday said, "Best friends. We are really good friends."

Well have you noticed how Ananya reacted when Karan asked how were the"things?" While answering how is she managing "nights," the actress said, "Honestly as well as my days. I think both my nights and days managed pretty well." Now comes the interesting part when the host said, "You've not been a bit gumrah (misled) in love?" The Dream Girl 2 actress added, "You know that's how Aashiqui (love) happens but.." It seemed that the actress slipped her tongue as she said, "No, stop talking."

You should not really miss this spicy episode!

2. Sara Ali Khan finally clears rumors of dating cricketer Shubman Gill

That part was one of the most dramatically iconic. When KJo asked Sara Ali Khan how she has been enjoying "cricket", the actress started talking about the IPL final match she went to watch this year. She went to the match with Vicky Kaushal. Then the filmmaker stopped her midway and said that this was not the actual cricket thing he wanted to hear.

Coming to the point, Karan said that there are rumors about her dating cricketer Shubman Gill, to which Sara said, "Oh my god. You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peeche padha hai (Sara's whole world is after a wrong Sara). Please." When the director-host asked if she meant Sara Tendulkar, the actress said, "I don't mean. But I think so. I saw some images. I've never dated him (Shubman Gill).

3. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday answer famous question 'who is Orry'

Karan Johar moved forward and asked the ladies to tell the world who is Orry. Sara said that he is quite versatile, has various skills, and has a great sense of humor. She said, “He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person.”

Ananya also added that he is quite talented at creating captions and she often takes help from him for the same. However, they're not entirely sure about his profession, but they do know that he's focused on self-improvement. She said, “I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.”

4. Karan Johar recalls old feud with Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan

It was not only Sara and Ananya who were spilling coffee on the couch but also KJo who spilled about old tiffs with Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking of his feud with Kareena Kapoor Khan, he mentioned that in 2003, for a year and a half, they didn't talk. The reason was a film, specifically Kal Ho Na Ho. Both of them didn’t talk until the director's father was diagnosed with cancer, which let Bebo to finally call him. He added, “She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, and the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again. ”

On the other hand, Karan shared that he thought after the feud with Kajol their bond would not be the same anymore. However, both of them coincidentally reconnected. The director recalled messaging Kajol when his babies were born and sent her pictures of Yash and Roohi. He added, “I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done.”

5. Did you know Sara Ali Khan once threatened Ananya Panday?

Well, this was a funny moment. Sara started talking about how she does not expect unrealistic expectations from anybody. She said, "I'm not saying that Ananya is not a good friend of mine. She is but I don't have any unrealistic expectations from anybody. That maybe helps a little bit. Like, there isn't an expectation that I won't look at a boy that you like, I won't do a film that you are interested in." It was when Ananya stopped Sara and said, "Sara has threatened me saying 'I'll beat you up if you look at this person on various occasions."

The duo started arguing exuding major sibling vibes as Sara asked, "who? who?" and Ananya answered "You have threatened me." Then Sara Ali Khan asked, "Who did you not go out with? Openly tell us." Then, the two exchanged some expressions and and Sara said, "Okay (laughs)." Ananya added, "I got zero interest but I still got threats from Sara."

Speaking about the episode, the rapid-fire game and the hamper fight between Sara and Ananya were worth watching. Both of them also talked about their professional lives and opened up about their social images while talking about their mothers. It was a fun episode to watch.

Bonus: During the rapid-fire, Sara and Ananya said that Janhvi Kapoor is most likely to have a fast for her husband's good health while Sara specifically added that the Bawaal actress will go to the Tirupathi temple and have a fast.

Meanwhile, the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

