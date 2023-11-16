Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 4: Alia Bhatt spills interesting details about Raha and Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan on tiff with Ameesha Patel; top 5 moments

Here comes another Thursday! The new and fourth episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8 was graced by Bollywood's lovely actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The two of them opened up on various topics. From their personal lives to professional fronts, Bebo and Alia spilled a lot of coffee on the couch. The National-Award-winning actress talked about her daughter Raha Kapoor and husband Ranbir Kapoor, and many more while Kareena expressed her wish to unfollow KJo, why she did not attend Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash, take a look at the top highlights from the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Here are top 5 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8 fourth episode

1. Alia Bhatt reveals interesting details about her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are proud parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor. Like other mothers, Alia's eyes were shining with joy while talking about her little baby on the couch of Koffee With Karan 8. When Karan Johar asked the actress to talk about Raha, the new mommy's answer filled our hearts. She started with, "She is great, healthy, happy, sunshine, light of our lives." Wanna know what's Alia's favorite thing to do with Raha? The actress said, "My favorite thing to do with her is make her point to 'Where's Raha': Then she points to her. 'Where's mamma'? Then she points at me. 'Where's papa'? Then she points at her papa. It feels so nice to just engage, interact and see how is she responding and learning and every often I just sit with her in the morning whenever there's nobody there and I sit with her on my lap and I talk with her about how I feel, what I wish for her."

One of the cutest things Alia revealed on the couch which made us go 'aww' and it was the bond between Ranbir and Raha. The National-Award-winning actress said, "He's like deeply, madly truly in love right now with her. Sometimes he's staring at her, he's troubling her, playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. He wants to be involved in every single thing. When Alia said she and Ranbir fight at home for who would hold Raha, Kareena interrupted her and said, "That's the cue ti have another baby." Guess what? Alia blushed at her words.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan praises husband Saif Ali Khan as a father and calls Jeh 'toofan mail'

When Karan asked Bebo if Saif Ali Khan found his footing as a father when he had Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I think so because obviously I think he has a lot of time now because back then he was working so much. Of course, Tim is lovely but he's lot more quieter than Jeh. Jeh is like a complete toofan mail like me. It's like the whole house is upside down."

On the other hand, Alia shared a playful moment between Raha and Jeh when she visited Bebo's house. She said, "One time I brought Raha to your house (Kareena) for a playdate and Jeh was just going on bringing his toys and handing it over her and then taking it away and running away. So Saif was like, 'You can't just give it to her and take it back. This is your sister."

3. Alia Bhatt opens up on trolls calling Ranbir Kapoor 'toxic'

Remember when Alia Bhatt shared that her husband tells her to wipe off lipstick because he likes her natural skin color? And, for that, Ranbir was called a toxic man by netizens. Well, on the couch of KWK8, Alia reacted to the trolls.

When KJo asked why Alia's words "become a sudden explosion online" and added whether it is because Ranbir is not on social media and the information penetrates through her or not, the actress said, "I have a very candid way of speaking. I like to imitate the person whom I'm talking about, I like to make it personal and I feel a lot of the things get picked out of context which happened recently with a video and stuff. I was looking and I was like 'Okay it's fine, let it go.' But then there were serious articles talking about how he is a toxic man and I am like, 'Are we serious'? Like there are many issues in the world to talk about and give more attention towards than talking about something that I said in a completely different context. I feel bad if people misunderstand because he's genuinely the opposite

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan on tiff with Ameesha Patel and not attending Gadar 2 success bash

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was the debut film for Ameesha Patel. But it was Kareena who was supposed to play the role of Ameesha in the film which did not happen.

Ameesha was recently seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol and a success bach was organized in Mumbai but Kareena did not attend. When KJo asked why she did not attend, Poo said, "I was not in town." Karan asked, "Because you and Ameesha Patel have a such a history? You meant to do Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and she's gone on record saying, 'Thank you Kareena, you made me do it.'" Bebo said, "I think films are destiny. Everyone went on to do their best and that's it." She also praised Gadar 2 and expressed her wish to watch the film.

5. Alia Bhatt shares her message for trollers

Alia has a message for her trollers! During the rapid-fire round, KJo asked her if she could record an automated voice message for your trollers, what it would be, to which the actress said, "Hi, this is Alia Bhatt. If what you're going to say is going to make you feel better, please go ahead and leave a message after the beep."

The fourth episode was full of fun and you should not miss it. Head to the Disney+ Hotstar as the episode is streaming now.

