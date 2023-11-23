Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 5: Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan on married lives; Alia Bhatt’s special appearance; top 5 moments

Thursday means a new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8! On November 23, the fifth episode was graced by Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Both of them started their Bollywood journey with KJo's Student of the Year in 2012. The duo opened up on various topics. From their personal lives to professional fronts, Sid and Varun spilled a lot of coffee on the couch. Sidharth talked about his marriage with Kiara Advani while Varun opened up about marrying his childhood girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Alia Bhatt made a special appearance in the episode. Let's have a look at the top 5 highlights from the fifth episode of KWK8.

Here are top 5 highlights of Koffee With Karan 8 fifth episode

1. Alia Bhatt describes her Student of the Year co-stars in an adorable way

We really missed Alia Bhatt on the couch with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan like you. The Student of the Year is dear to us and so are the three leads. But worry not, Alia made a special appearance in the episode.

She sent a special message to her SOTY co-stars as she appeared on a screen. The actress said, "We made our debut together on the Koffee With Karan couch. An unforgettable debut because of my unforgettable mistake (iykyk). But I had to be a part of this episode in some way. I'm glad that Koffee has asked me to give this byte because otherwise, I would have felt major FOMO.

Wanna listen to three facts about Varun and Sidharth from Alia?

Alia said, "Three facts about Varun - number 1 is he calls banana 'buh-na-nuh.' Number 2, he is very sweet actually whenever he gets a call from a family member or his aunt or any other relative, he says, 'Pairi pauna' (I seek your blessings) so he answers the phone and does not say hello and says, 'Pairi pauna.' He is very competitive, especially with me"

"Three facts about Sid that I would like to share - number 1, he's actually a really good singer. Number 2 is Sid doesn't party at all but he is one of the best people to get a party started. So this is the inherent Punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party. Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi, hello, very chivalrous, very well-mannered, that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following," added Bhatt.

She further concluded by thanking Sidharth for giving her the “first love of her life” which is her cat Edward. She said, “I am very thankful to Sid because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward.”

Advertisement

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan recall Student of the Year shooting days

Naturally, after Alia's sweet message, Varun and Sidharth went on a trip down memory lane of their shooting days of Student of the Year.

When Karan Johar said, "When I went to the van and told her (Alia Bhatt) that she was on, and said 'I'm directing the film,' she burst out crying and the first thing she said is "Can I eat a cupcake?" Sidharth interrupted him and said, "Because you starved her." Both Varun and Sid humorously agreed on KJo making Alia starved. Sid said, "You didn't want people to eat any food." Varun said, "He was not letting us eat. He had very rationed food coming over. There were no carbs. I remember you (Sidharth) were so dehydrated twice." Sidharth said, "It was child labor."

Varun then said, "That was a different Karan Johar. He used to wear shorts and direct on the beach." The actors laughed and said, "He had more looks than us."

This episode was one of the best as Varun and Sid made many fun comments. You shouldn't miss it!

3. Sidharth Malhotra on reel to real-life marriage to Kiara Advani

Thanks to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for completing the story of Shershaah in real life! Seeing them as a married couple gives us eternal happiness.

When Karan said, "A reel love story has translated into a real love story like the romance of Shershaah has come alive in the real world and that moment where you stood on the ramp, and she walked in and she did this and you did this has gone absolutely viral."

Sidharth reacted, "It was not planned. I was quite against putting the video out. But credit to Manish and Kiara to say that "Let's put it out." Because I was like 'It might look forced and we were giving it."

4. Varun Dhawan opens up on his childhood sweetheart-wife Natasha Dalal and her family

As we know Varun Dhawan did not marry anyone from the film industry. He tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal. Opening up about his in-laws, Dhawan said, "I talk a lot to Natasha's mom and her dad. His name is Raju, he is a golfer and a very cool guy. I've actually grown up near them. We went to school together so whenever we went out, dropping Natasha home or coming home, I've pretty much grown up. They don't have any problem with me."

Advertisement

5. Varun Dhawan has a message for trolls

When Karan Johar asked him if he could record an automated message for your trolls, what it would be to which Varun said, "I think you've confused me with somebody who gives a f*ck."

Bonus: When KJo asked what Sidharth misses about his single life, the actor said, "Secretly meeting Kiara." Isn't it the sweetest?

The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's child-like energy in Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya has son AbRam connection; here's how